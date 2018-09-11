Chesterfield sign giant in-form striker from neighbours

Chesterfield have added an in-form striker to the ranks in the giant shape of Alfreton’s Town Denton.

The 29-year-old striker, who stands at 6ft 5ins, arrives at the Proact after the Spireites paid their National League North near-neighbours an undisclosed fee.

Tom Denton celebrates his opening goal.'FC Halifax Town v Dagenham & Redbridge. FA Cup 1st Round replay. Shay Stadium. 15 November 2016. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Denton impressed Town boss Martin Allen with his dominant performance in the pre-season clash between the two sides this summer.

And he hit the ground running when the competitive stuff started, finding the net six times in the first seven matches of the season.

A targetman with a prolific record, Denton has featured in the National League for Halifax and North Ferriby United, with whom he got to Wembley and won the FA Trophy.

He has previous with Allen, who handed him his Football League debut at Cheltenham Town in 2009.

Denton began his career at Wakefield before a spell at Huddersfield Town.

Loan moves to Woking and Wakefield were followed by a short stint with Cheltenham, working with Allen, before another loan spell with Wakefield.

When he left Huddersfield it was Wakefield who signed him once more and after a season with Mossley, he signed a two-year deal with Alfreton.

The Reds loaned him out to Worksop Town, for whom he scored six times in five games in the Northern Premier League .

Alfreton recalled him for a busy spell of fixtures but in December 2012 Worksop paid a club-record fee for the frontman.

He had successful seasons with the Tigers, including a play-off semi-final in which they were defeated by AFC Fylde.

That season he formed a lethal frontline with Leon Mettam and Jack Muldoon, Mettam scoring 50 goals, Denton 30 and Muldoon 21.

Another two impressive seasons followed at North Ferriby United.

He helped the Villagers to an FA Trophy final win in 2014/15 and promotion to the National League the season after.

When boss Billy Heath moved to FC Halifax, Denton followed and the pair celebrated another promotion from the National League North at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Denton notched 16 league goals in his first season with the Shaymen and 10 in his second, in the National League.

This summer he moved back to Alfreton, again with Heath.