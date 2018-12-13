Championship Live: Leeds United keen on Spanish winger, Aston Villa eye double A-League swoop Championship Live The January window is edging ever closer- and Championship clubs continue to be linked with a host of names. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from England’s second-tier. Don’t forget to refresh. WATCH: Martin Allen and his Chesterfield players bring festive spirit to Ashgate Hospicecare Chesterfield director: “There’s no guarantee it’s going to be a peaceful protest. If Dave Allen walks away from the club, it’s gone’