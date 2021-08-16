Central Midlands League round-up: South Normanton are held by Mickleover

Central Midlands League round-up.

After Mickleover started well, South Normanton had the first good chance of the game on 21 minutes through winger Matt Fowler who made a great run down the left hand side before delivering an inviting ball into the box which was met by Matt Phillips who smashed the ball against the woodwork.

Moments later it was Fowler and Phillips linking up again to break the deadlock, with the full back this time finding Fowler with a brilliant long pass. Taking the ball in his stride Fowler was able to cut inside, and although the keeper stopped his first effort, he was able to convert the rebound.

As the first half grew to a close and the game began to open up, Mickleover equalised a cross from the byline finding Jack Smedley who produced a sublime finish from the edge of the box.

Both teams created plenty of chances in the second half, but it was South Normanton who took the lead just past the hour mark. A Shiners free-kick bounced over the Mickleover defence which Henry Brooks gladly latched onto. The striker, showing great composure, then rounded the goalkeeper before putting the ball into the back of the net.

​Brooks saw another goal disallowed for offside and minutes later Mickleover scored a deserved equaliser as Jordan Lee smashed the ball home.

Mickleover could have won it in the last minute but Shiners keeper Will Sherwood produced a fine one-on-one save.

Elsewhere in the Central Midlands League, Dan Watson got Wirksworth Ivanhoe’s consolation as they were beaten 8-1 by Mickleover Reserves, while Pinxton scored seven without reply against Hilton Harriers. Jay Cooper and Sion Green each scoring twice with Kieran Debrouwer, John Fones and an own goal completing the scoring.

A single Riley Phillips goal secured the points for Long Eaton Community against Rowsley 86 and Teveral Reserves also won by the only goal against Holbrook St Michaels, Kyle Coleman scoring the winner on 77 minutes.

Clay Cross lead the way in the Premier North Division, making it three wins from three with a 3-1 win at Crowle Colts. Two goals from Lewis Macaskill and one for Jordan Hendley did the trick, Tom Moulds with Crowle’s reply.

St Joseph’s Rockware were 7-3 winners against Staveley Reserves for whom Zander Duhameau, Kian Tansley and Jack Allerton were on target.

Glapwell picked up their second win by two goals to one at Sheffield FC Reserves. Charles Bradwell opened the scoring for Glapwell in the 26th minute, Max Rhodes putting the sides level three minutes before the hour. Glapwell’s winner came late, Liam Moore’s goal scored on 87 minutes.