Carson predicts twists and turns as promotion race hots up

Derby County goalkeeper Scott Carson is expecting a lot of twists and turns between now and the end of the Championship season, as the fight for promotion to the Premier League intensifies.

The Rams slipped to fourth in the table after the weekend’s fixtures ahead of their own home match with Leeds United on Wednesday night, in what Carson predicts will be a tricky test at Pride Park.

Cardiff took advantage of Aston Villa’s defeat at Fulham to leap back into the automatic promotion places with a win at home to Middlesbrough.

“There will be a lot of ups and downs,” said Carson. “I would think that we are going to lose games between now and the end of the season, but that’s the same for everyone else.

“Whoever can hold their nerve will go up, and if someone can go unbeaten for the last 14 games, then you hold your hands up and say they deserve it, and hopefully it can be us.”

And Carson believes Derby are in control of their own destiny.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they have a new manager, new philosophies and there will be players that are playing for their places.

“We’ve got a lot to play for ourselves and we need to get back on track, because it’s all in our hands,” said Carson, who made his professional debut at Leeds United.

The Rams’ No.1 started his career with Leeds when they were in the Premier League and made his senior debut during the 2003-04 season.

He like his team-mates are keen to put the defeat against Sheffield Wednesday firmly behind them.

Carson said: “Looking back, we were disappointed to come off having lost the game, but I think that there were a lot of positives to take out of the game.

“We created a lot more chances than we have been doing, and I think that’s the biggest thing that we’ve got to take out of it.

“We were more open than usual and we came out of our zones a little more than we have been, and that’s been one of the factors behind our run of clean sheets,” he added.