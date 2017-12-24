Brooks hits hat-trick to spearhead goal fest

Swanwick Pentrich Road went goal crazy for Christmas, hitting five at Blidworth Welfare to move level on points with their hosts in the South Division of the Central Midlands League.

A hat-trick by Henry Brooks and two strikes from Guy Wilding put the visitors into a comfortable lead before two late home consolations made it 5-2.

Brooks broke the deadlock after 18 minutes from a Wilding pass, turning and firing into the bottom corner.

Wilding reacted quickest to a defensive mix-up to make it 2-0 and in the 39th minute James Sesin crossed to the unmarked Brooks to score.

Seven minutes into the second half Wilding buried the ball under the keeper from a Richard Wall a knock-down at a corner.

Brooks completed his hat-trick just after the hour, beating the offside line to run and lob in.