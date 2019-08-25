Bossy Heath full of praise for players as Alfreton Town beat Guiseley

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath hailed his 4-2 win at Guiseley as 'fantastic'

Despite conceding a 20th minute goal when Aaron Martin was left clear to steer the ball past Jack Atkinson following a rare defensive error, the Reds fought back within five minutes with Bobby Johnson cleverly floating a free-kick into the roof of the net after Danny Clarke had been fouled 20 yards out.

Alfreton were in the lead by the 35th minute, Josh Thacker firing through a crowded area after good approach work by Amari Morgan-Smith that had led to a spell of intense pressure.

A mysterious decision by the referee on 62 minutes handed Guiseley an equaliser, keeper Atkinson apparently having handled the ball illegally a second time after saving from Martin - the consequent indirect free-kick saw the ball teed up for Jamie Spencer to rattle home.

Not to be outdone the Reds surged ahead again 12 minutes from time when Josh Wilde was brought down by Hamza Bencherif, with Morgan-Smith lashing home the resultant penalty despite keeper Georges Sykes-Kenworthy achieving a firm touch en-route to the back of the net.

A fourth goal on 84 minutes put the icing on the cake, Johnson's cross from the left returned to the six-yard box by Thacker for Clarke to add the finishing touches with a deft side-step and his third goal in as many games.

Heath said: "It is fantastic, we were playing against a team that's started well - they're free-scoring, push men forward and to come here and get a 4-2 win is fantastic.

"The character of the team showed today - we will be up against spells of pressure and bad decisions, but they played really, really well.

"What l don't understand [about the decision to give an indirect free-kick against Atkinson] it must have been deemed a shot, so therefore what Jack does after that is irrelevant - he can drop it, pick it up - it's irrelevant.

"l just spoke to the referee and he said it wasn't a save and l'm trying to say it was, because it was going in the back of the net.

"It doesn't matter where the ball's landing or where it's going to go it's a save, and that's my argument - it just seems to be another little thing that goes against us.

"l thought the referee did quite well otherwise - it's just a contentious decision and it's bizarre and to be fair, as much as they put us under pressure l didn't think they would get a second goal - then that pops up.

"Once again we've dealt with it whereas last season we would have probably lost our form and gone on to lose that game.

"These boys now are different characters - solid - this is always a tough place to come and l'm really pleased we've got our first away win of the season."

ALFRETON; Atkinson; Clackstone, Killock, Qualter, Wilde, Lynch, Smith, Thacker, Johnson [East 81], Clarke, Morgan-Smith [Tomlinson 90+3].

SUBS: Whitham, Blake, Williams.

REF: Dean Hulme

ATT: 663