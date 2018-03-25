Boss jubilant after vital win

Alfreton Town boss Chris Moyses was “over the moon” after the Reds eased their relegation fears with an impressive 3-1 win at in-form Southport.

﻿Three clinical finishes defeated a side that had won their previous six home games as the Reds atoned for an abject performance against AFC Telford United in midweek.

“I’m over the moon with what we’ve done today,” said Moyses as the Reds went three points clear of the drop zone.

“We had a chat at training on Thursday . Things weren’t acceptable [after the 0-1 home defeat to Telford] — people knew that.

“We came with a different game plan and exercised it well. We kept our shape very well.”

Referring to negativity after the Telford defeat, Moyses added: “l don’t get people losing hope. We had just come off the back of two decent draws at York and Bradford.

“l get everyone was disappointed (after the Telford defeat), but we’ve got time to put things right.

“People would probably have taken a point from last Tuesday and a point today, so we are actually a point better off.

“We need to start winning game after game. We can’t win one, lose one, draw one — that’s not good enough for us.

“We need a run of games where we show some consistency, a decent game plan and sticking to it.”

Just 90 seconds had elapsed when Tom Allan rose to head home a Brendon Daniels free-kick.

Alfreton doubled the advantage in the 38th minute when Daniels steered a delightful shot past former Reds’ keeper John Worsnop from the edge of the area, after Craig Westcarr had laid off a Tom Platt through-ball.

The goals came against the balance of play as the home side applied almost constant pressure, but were stifled by dogged defending, particularly when Dion Charles twice looked likely to score.

Viktor Johansson had an outstanding game in goal for the Reds, clawing away an Elliot Osborne free-kick destined for Oliver Marx on 17 minutes, then holding a low drive from Jack Sampson two minutes later.

The first half ended with Osborne’s free-kick brushing the outside of the post.

The Reds pushed forward with more freedom after the break. Platt fired wide from the edge of the area after a partial clearance from a Sam Topliss throw, while at the other end Johansson turned behind a drive from Charles before saving at close range from substitute Dan Cockerline.

A shrewd substitution saw Nyal Bell replace Craig Westcarr in the 75th minute and immediately run on to James Baxendale’s through-ball to hammer past Worsnop with his first touch of the game to put the Reds 3-0 ahead.

Southport grabbed a consolation 10 minutes from time, Jason Gilchrist stabbing a loose ball home from close range after a scramble and another good Johansson stop.

SOUTHPORT: Worsnop; Richards, Whittle [Hannah h/t], Marx, Howson, Priestley, Osborne, Lynch, Gilchrist, Sampson [Cockerline h/t], Charles. Other subs: Dawson, Smith, Halstead.

ALFRETON: Johansson; Topliss, Shiels, Beevers, Allan, Keane [Jennings 61], Disley, Platt, Baxendale, Daniels [Wagner 90+5], Westcarr [Bell 75].

Other subs: Sharp, Elliott.

Referee: Dean Watson.

Attendance: 1614.