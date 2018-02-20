Boss frustrated as tired Heanor  are held

Paul Postlethwaite felt his Heanor Town side should have emerged victorious from their 1-1 draw with Boldmere St Michaels on Saturday - but admitted rustiness from a lack of games may have been a factor.

The Lions went behind to an early Ryan Nesbitt penalty before Niall Mather volleyed a leveller midway through the second-half.

And Postlethwaite felt his side should have been going home with maximum points.

He said: “I’m a bit disappointed to be honest. We came wanting three points and only got one, they came for a point and got it so they’ll obviously go home happier than we are.

“We’ve dominated 80 per cent of the game, yet they’ve had probably two shots on target, one of them the penalty.

“We dug away and eventually got the equaliser but then faded in the last ten minutes, perhaps down to us not having played since January 8.

“The endeavour and hard work were there and a point is fine but we’d rather have had three.”

With weather postponements having seen a plethora of Midland Football League games called off in recent weeks, fatigue played a part in the game for both sides.

Postlethwaite said: “I can’t speak for Boldmere but it certainly had an effect on us.

“You want continuity as a side, management team and as individual players.

“But it’s nobody’s fault. Weather is weather, we’ve dealt with it, and aside from the last ten minutes I felt it would have affected us more than it did.

“I felt we looked sharp for the first half-an-hour and certainly until the goal went in we were the better side.”

Heanor were due to play Worcester City on Wednesday night, after the Ripley and Heanor News went to press, in a rearranged game.

They then travel to face Quorn on Saturday.

“We know about Worcester and their strengths but it’s about what we do and our strengths and weaknesses.

“Midweek games dictate there are changes what with work commitments and so on, but we’ll play to our strengths as always, look to attack and do it all whilst staying solid at the back.”