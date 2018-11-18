Boss Billy Heath relieved after Alfreton Town finally win a league game

﻿Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath breathed a huge sigh of relief after finally watching his side win a league game.

The Reds celebrated their first National League North win since September 1st after beating basement club Nuneaton Borough 3-1 on Saturday at the lmpact Arena.

And a relieved Heath said: “It was a big win - the longer it went on the more difficult it becomes because the confidence drains out of the team.

“We had a good spell against Fleetwood last week, which l think gave the players confidence.

“At times again against Nuneaton we did a couple of things really well, then other things not so well - a bit patchy, but when we were playing well in the patches we scored the goals and l think on the balance of play we deserved to win.

“l think the boys showed a lot of courage because they were under a little bit of pressure second half when their players started to get on the ball and into the game, but we showed a lot of character and got the win.

“We can do better - even if you win ten games on the spin you can always look to do better - we were patchy at times, but the main thing today is that it’s a win.

“It was just important for us to get three points.”

lt brought to an end a miserable run of seven winless games and propelled the Reds back up the table to 12th position and just seven points away from the play-offs.