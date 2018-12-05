Boss Billy Heath hails ‘massive’ win for Alfreton Town

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath hailed his side’s 2-0 win at Ashton United as a ‘massively important’ win.

second half goals from Richard Peniket and Reece Styche sealed the win to ease the pressure at the Impact Arena.

Heath declared: “It was tough at times - the first half it was difficult. We never really got going first half - we had little bits and pieces but we just lacked a tempo, but we got the result.

“The second half we really came out and had quite a few chances before we got the first goal.

“It was a pressurised affair - two teams that are out of form and have not won a lot of matches and you could see that at times in both teams’ play, but it was massively important we got the result tonight.

“It’s difficult because when you’re losing football matches the confidence drains out of the players and that’s what we have been doing and we have been losing to late goals and difficult decisions, but we showed a lot of character second half.

“We put a lot of pressure on Ashton, we asked a lot of questions and I think in the end we deserved to win.

A largely forgettable opening session had seen both Styche and Tom Allan go close for the Reds, but it was keeper Sam Ramsbottom who had to prevent Bradley Jackson and Liam Tomsett from scoring.

After the break Alfreton looked a far more confident side as they sought to maintain their record of scoring in every away game this season, despite not having a win on the road since 1st September at Darlington.

Peniket broke the deadlock on 61 minutes, heading home Allan’s cross from close range after seeing his initial shot blocked, but not before Ramsbottom had saved again as Casian Anghel broke through.

Sixteen minutes from time Styche rounded off a good performance when he lashed home from 16 yards after seeing his original shot charged down.