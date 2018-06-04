Boss Billy Heath delighted with capture of Josh Wilde from FC Halifax Town

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath says new summer signing Josh Wilde will improve his side’s defensive stability.

Left-back Wilde has become the Reds’ ninth summer signing after joining from FC Halifax Town on a one year deal.

Heath said: “We are thrilled to bring Josh to the club. He really is Mr dependable. He is the most consistent player I’ve ever worked with and we know what we are going to get with him.”

“He performs at the top level week in and week out, he gives it everything in every game and he is a fantastic addition for us.

“He is a solid defender, reads the game well, intelligent and composed on the ball.

“He is a top left back and one of the best, if not the best when I worked with him at Halifax. It is another big signing for us and another quality addition to the team.”

Wilde came through the ranks at Sheffield United and has had spells at Buxton, Gainsborough Trinity and North Ferriby United.

He was also a part of the North Ferriby United side which won the FA Trophy in 2015 and saw the Shaymen win 2016’s final.

Wilde was an integral part of the Halifax side that won promotion via the play-offs in the 2016/17 National League North season.

He made 34 appearances in the 2017/18 National League last season, before leaving Halifax at the end of the season.