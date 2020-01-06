Billy Heath thrilled by Alfreton Town display as they beat Curzon Ashton

Alfreton Town completed a double over Curzon Ashton with a comfortable 2-0 win on Tameside at the weekend.

A goal early in each half secured the points and a rare clean sheet, although leading scorer Amari Morgan-Smith was sent off for a second caution nine minutes from time.

It was Morgan-Smith who had given the Reds a second minute lead when he was on hand to guide the ball over the line at the back post following a long Josh Clackstone throw, albeit far from clean contact.

Bobby Johnson doubled the advantage on 52 minutes from the penalty spot, after Morgan-Smith had been decked by Mahamud Ali, to complete the scoring.

Both keepers had needed to be at their best to deal with stinging free-kicks during the first half, Johnson forcing home keeper Cameron Mason to tip over at full stretch, while Jordan Wright dealt with Conor Dimalo in similar fashion.

Otherwise there was plenty of attacking by the hosts and some resolute defending, but few clear chances throughout the game, although Alfreton probably went closest to a third goal when sub Jude Oyibo's pace took him clear only for Morgan-Smith to blaze over in the 76th minute.

Manager Billy Heath was smiling at the end.

He said: “I’m satisfied with all of it. We got a great start after two minutes with a long throw routine and Amari got on the end of it.

“You know when you come to Curzon they’re going to have possession as that’s the way they like to play, but without really hurting us.

“I thought everybody put a massive shift in, stuck to the game plan and got the second goal at the right time.

“For once we converted a penalty, which was good, then obviously the last ten to 15 minutes we showed real grit and determination.

“When Amari got his second yellow we had to really show character and strength and we did that.

“I’m pleased for the supporters as it’s been a tough time of late.”

Heath also praised two of his new signings for their parts in the victory.

He said: “Jude Oyibo came on and although he’s played a lot of Northern Premier League football he’s very raw, but what he has got is electric pace and he can be such an effective player for us. He’s quick and stretches people.

“Jordan Wright has come in and you can see he’s getting better and better, despite not having played for a couple of months before signing for us.

“He’s a big unit and played his part today. He still trains with Forest but you can’t replicate actually playing – he remains calm under pressure and talks well to his defenders.”

