Betting Predicts England v Brazil World Cup Final At 11/2

England and Brazil are favourites to make the final.
England and Brazil are the two most likely teams to contest the World Cup Final according to the latest betting.

Southgate’s side are 6/4 favourites of the eight remaining teams to reach the final, with Brazil at 13/8 to go all the way to the final from what is regarded as the tougher side of the draw.

BoyleSports now make an England v Brazil final in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow an 11/2 shot, from quotes of 13/2 just yesterday. England are 13/2 to be playing France in the final, with Didier Deschamp’s men kicking off the quarter-finals as favourites over Uruguay on Friday.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has closed into 7/2 from 6/1 to be awarded the Golden Ball for Player of the Tournament, but England’s Harry Kane is now 4/1 from 13/2, putting him ahead of previous favourite Neymar (5/1) in the betting.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “It’s fair to say customers are alive to the weakness on England’s side of the draw and a World Cup Final against Brazil has emerged as the most popular scenario at 11/2 from 13/2.”

He added: “Even though England have lost and drawn in two of their four games, there is plenty of momentum behind them and we are now a very short 6/4 that they will reach the final. It says a lot about the hype surrounding Southgate’s run in the tournament that they’re a shorter price than Brazil.”