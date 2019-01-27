Away day scoring run goes on for Alfreton Town

Assistant manager Mark Carroll was delighted as Alfreton Town upset the National League North table with a rare win at Kidderminster Harriers.

Reece Styche’s 27th minute goal was enough to kick-start the Reds’ 2019 campaign and lift them to 15th.

It also maintained their record of scoring in every away league and cup game this season.

Carroll said it was a tremendous result and performance.

“First half we could have been more than one up,” he said.

“Obviously they came into the game more back end, but we defended well.

“Last week [when Alfreton lost 1-0 at home to Brackley] we had a good first half but came away without anything but today, despite being on the back foot late on, we got the win.

“They were throwing five, six, seven men forward at the end but l don’t think they created many clear opportunities.”

﻿The Reds continue to play much better away from home and have now notched up five of their six away wins, compared to three at home, against former Football League clubs in York City, Stockport County, Darlington, Boston United and Kidderminster Harriers.

Having soaked up early pressure, Alfreton settled into a rhythm and Styche headed head home Bobby Johnson’s corner at the back post for what proved to be the winner.

Tom Allan had an angled drive saved and Johnson’s free kick was tipped over.

A point-blank save from Sam Ramsbottom denied Joe lronside.