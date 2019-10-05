Alfreton Town winger Tyler Williams leaves

Winger Tyler Williams has left Alfreton Town to seek regular match time.

Williams joined the Reds in the summer ahead of the new campaign after impressing on trial — and featured throughout the pre season schedule.

However, since the start of the regular season the winger failed to feature in the first-team.

After his contract was cancelled by mutual consent, manager Billy Heath said: “Tyler leaves with our best wishes for the future.

“He is a great lad with a great attitude.

“He is desperate to play and unfortunately he can’t do that with us.

“That’s what he wants to do. We had a chat and it was decided that his departure would be best for both parties. We wish him well.”

Meanwhile Reds forward Morgan Brough’s loan spell at North Ferriby FC has been extended until the end of the season.

He has has impressed so far in five starts — scoring on his debut against Winterton Rangers before notching twice against Selby Town in the NCEL League Cup second round.

Brough was also named North Ferriby’s September player of the month.

Heath added: “Morgan has done really well so far at Ferriby. He’s been scoring goals and he’s made his first big step. We are delighted with his progress.”