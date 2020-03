Alfreton Town have completed the signing of midfielder Andy Kellett.

The 26-year-old began his career with Bolton Wanderers before featuring for Plymouth Argyle, Manchester United's U21 side, Wigan Athletic, Chesterfield, Notts County and AFC Fylde.

He has over 70 professional appearances to his name and has been brought in by Reds boss Billy Heath to bolster his squad for the remainder of the Vanarama National League North campaign.