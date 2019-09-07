Alfreton Town left clinging on for victory over Curzon Ashton

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath praised his players for returning to winning ways after their 3-2 victory over Curzon Ashton.

The Reds were cruising up the 88th minute after a hat-trick form top scorer Amari Morgan-Smith bagging a hat-trick.

Curzon Ashton had neither had a shot on target nor one off target until the referee awarded a penalty and issued a second yellow card to Danny Clarke for hand-ball with just two minutes left of the 90.

Sub Luke Wall reduced the deficit from the spot and Matthew Regan headed home in the third minute of added time to make things far more uncomfortable for the Reds than they should have been.

Manager Billy Heath said: "It was massively important to hit back after the King's Lynn defeat, we needed to start a run again and that's what we've done.

"We talked about it in training on Thursday and how it's important to bounce back and l thought it was a great performance today.

" We controlled the game for the majority of the game, then a crazy couple of minutes at the end - but l can't criticise any of them. It is what it is - we've had chances after we've gone three up, we've missed a penalty, we've created numerous chances second half where we looked tired, a bit jaded, but we did our work in the first 70 minutes.

"l've just said to them 'don't let that take the gloss off another fantastic performance, I'm so proud of them for rolling their sleeves up and winning another football match.

"Amari's come here and he's enjoying playing here and scoring goals instead of providing others with goal-scoring chances, as he has at previous clubs.

"We're going to miss Danny [Clarke] when he's suspended for one game - he's been magnificent alongside Amari, but what it does it gives someone else the opportunity.

"Danny leaves nothing out and runs himself into the ground every game, but it's one of those things - we're thin on the bench and need to get a couple of players in if we can, just to freshen it up a bit."

Morgan-Smith was dominant throughout, heading home an 11th minute cross from Clarke before scoring from the spot nine minutes later after Danny East had been brought down by Josh Askew.

His penalty kick just managed to cross the line via crossbar and post, but Morgan-Smith had a further spot kick saved in first half added time after Josh Wilde had been bundled over by Elliot Cooke.

He did complete his treble though in the 70th minute when he scored from close range following a weak defensive header, the move instigated by a Wilde cross and a well-struck Josh Clackstone drive that was repelled by the keeper.

ALFRETON: Atkinson; Clackstone, Killock, Qualter, Wilde, Lynch, Smith, East, Thacker, Clarke, Morgan-Smith [Blake 77].

SUBS: Whitham, Williams, Hinchley.

REF: Andy Sykes

ATT: 473