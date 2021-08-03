Alfreton Town launch crowdfunding campaign in aid of pitch maintenance

The Impact Arena pitch requires good quality maintenance.

The club is hoping to raise £15,000 with the venture, with finances having been hit hard due to Alfreton losing the majority of its natural income during the 20/21 season and receiving a fine for not fulfilling two fixtures due to concerns over COVID-19.

Players and managers from the past and present including Chris Wilder, Nicky Law, Billy Heath, Dan Bradley, Ryan France, Carl Bradshaw, Aden Flint, Paul Clayton, Josh Law, Liam Hearn and Nathan Arnold have given their backing to the club’s campaign.

Chief executive Michael Bradley says the move will ensure quality maintenance can take place rather than that which might occur on a tighter budget.

He said: “We face having to cut corners which we would prefer not to do as it will have a negative impact on the playing surface and quality of the stadium and this is why we are asking, where possible, for people to donate and help us ahead of the forthcoming 21/22 season.

"We want to give something back to the community and have decided to gift a match ticket to a key worker for every £100 worth of donations that are achieved.

"If we can reach our target of £15k then we will be giving away 150 tickets to those who have been on the frontline during the pandemic in some shape or form.”

Head groundsman Rob Brooks added: "An annual renovation needs to take place to keep the surface looking its best and to help improve the drainage in the top surface, which if left untreated will cause postponements through the winter months, which will have a financial impact on the club.

“We are hoping to raise funds to scarify the pitch to remove thatch build-up in the upper profile as this retains water, over-seed with ryegrass which is deep rooting and hard-wearing, Verti-Drain and top dress with sand to incorporate into the top profile and break the surface up with a Blec multivator which alleviates compaction."