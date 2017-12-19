Alfreton Town bring in ex-Stags man Baxendale

Alfreton Town have signed midfielder James Baxendale from American side Orange County SC until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has played 14 times in the United Soccer League Western Conference, having moved across the Atlantic from Mansfield Town last summer after being released from his contract.

Baxendale came through the youth setup at Leeds United and has also played for Doncaster Rovers, Buxton and Walsall.

Reds boss John McDermott said: “We are delighted to have James with us, he’s a very good player, excellent with either feet, intelligent, with good movement and he creates.

“He does well to keep hold of the ball, he can interchange in and around the box. He can play the number ten role and If we need him to he can switch onto either wing.

“He loves to roam and is a very fit player and very hardworking, he always wants the ball and he will make us tick.”

“We’ve beaten other clubs to his signature and it hasn’t been down to money, he’s a local lad and we’ve had lots of chats, it’s been a long process to get him.

“It’s stepping stones for the club at the moment, getting the right players in to suit the style and James is another who does that.”