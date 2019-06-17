Alfreton Town boss hails importance of Dale Whitham signing

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath says new signing Dale Whitham will be a big player for the club next season.

Whitham joins the Reds from Chorley, where he was was the longest serving member of the first team squad after clocking up 364 appearances, scoring 69 goals.

Heath said: “We are delighted to have Dale join us, Chorley offered him a deal at the end of the season and we are thrilled he opted to move to the Impact Arena.

"Dale is a very mobile player, an engine in midfield and has lots of experience at this level.”

“Dale is a big signing for us, he played a big part in Chorley’s two play-off campaigns and has been a massive staple for them during his time there.

"He is an excellent character and that’s what we are bringing to the club this season. His energy, work rate and desire is very important.”

Whitham joined Chorley from Leigh Genesis in the summer of 2010 and is noted for his touch of elegance to the middle of the park through his technical ability and range of passing.

A loan spell last season at FC United in January provided Dale with valuable minutes after returning to fitness after a short illness, Whitham made ten appearances and one as a substitute at FC, scoring three times.

Whitham then returned to Chorley for the final month of the regular 2018/19 season where he was mainly used off the bench throughout the campaign, making four starts and 15 substitute appearances last season for the National League North play off winners, scoring once.