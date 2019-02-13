Alfreton Town boss delighted after progress to Derbyshire Senior Cup final

Alfreton Town manager Billy Heath was left beaming after his side won 4-2 at Matlock Town to progress to the final of the Derbyshire Senior Cup.

The Reds scored four times in the final half hour to turn around a 2-1 half-time deficit.

“lt was a massive morale booster,” he said. “In the first half we started okay, got the goal and we should have had a penalty straight after but didn’t get it.

“Really we then lost our way - the shape wasn’t right - but persevered with it and conceded two goals again and we had to change it at half-time and go back to 4-3-3.

“In the second half the players responded and there was only one team in it - once we scored the second goal it looked as if we were going to go on.

And Heath was also delighted with the quality of his side’s play as well as the result.

“The goals were excellent, we had a lot of decent chances as well to score a few more, but the keeper’s made some really, really good saves,” he added.

“The game could have been well beyond, but Matlock were really hard working first half, really stuck to their task but once we changed the shape we were too much for them.

“Danny O’Brien’s made a really good impact - we changed the formation because we couldn’t play him in the 3-5-2, but once we changed to 4-3-3 we knew we had to get him on the field because he’s been chomping at the bit.

“He’s done really well in training and he came on and had a great reaction to the game - all the subs had a real impact.”