Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath praises squad after Scunthorpe United performance

Billy Heath was happy with what he saw against Scunthorpe.
Billy Heath took plenty of positives from Alfreton Town's pre-season clash at home to Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night.

The Reds lost 4-1 to the Sky Bet League Two outfit but performed well for large parts of the encounter as they prepare for the new National League North season which is just over a week away.

And Heath paid tribute to his players.

He said: "lt's been a great work-out for us again.

"In the first-half we were superb, that was Scunthorpe's first team and I don't think there was much in it at all.

"We definitely deserved to be level at the break and a raft of substitutions at the end saw us bring a lot of the young players on and that made it difficult against quality opposition.

"What I will say is that they stuck to their task really, really well, and of the rest of the players that were on the field, I never saw once anybody stop working, running or trying and once again it's been a really good workout for us. I'm really pleased with the full pre-season."

Heath wasn't afraid to experiment with formations as he seeks the best combinations for the upcoming campaign.

He added: "We played two formations again. In the second-half we always knew we were going to be stretched but when we played 3-5-2 in the first-half we contained them really well and gave as good as we got.

"In the second-half, when we went to 4-3-3, it was always going to cause us problems against this opposition, but the whole squad in pre-season have been absolutely fantastic, including the trialists that have come in. Everyone's attitude has been spot on."