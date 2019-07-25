Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath praises squad after Scunthorpe United performance

Billy Heath took plenty of positives from Alfreton Town's pre-season clash at home to Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night.

The Reds lost 4-1 to the Sky Bet League Two outfit but performed well for large parts of the encounter as they prepare for the new National League North season which is just over a week away.

And Heath paid tribute to his players.

He said: "lt's been a great work-out for us again.

"In the first-half we were superb, that was Scunthorpe's first team and I don't think there was much in it at all.

"We definitely deserved to be level at the break and a raft of substitutions at the end saw us bring a lot of the young players on and that made it difficult against quality opposition.

"What I will say is that they stuck to their task really, really well, and of the rest of the players that were on the field, I never saw once anybody stop working, running or trying and once again it's been a really good workout for us. I'm really pleased with the full pre-season."

Heath wasn't afraid to experiment with formations as he seeks the best combinations for the upcoming campaign.

He added: "We played two formations again. In the second-half we always knew we were going to be stretched but when we played 3-5-2 in the first-half we contained them really well and gave as good as we got.

"In the second-half, when we went to 4-3-3, it was always going to cause us problems against this opposition, but the whole squad in pre-season have been absolutely fantastic, including the trialists that have come in. Everyone's attitude has been spot on."