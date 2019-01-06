Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath blasts referee after ‘winner’ wrongly out

Angry Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath could not hide his frustration as a refereeing mistake cost his side two points.

Luke Shiels’ 66th minute goal in the 1-1 draw at Blyth Spartans was ruled out for offside, despite a home defender clearly heading Jordan Sinnott’s free-kick to the back post.

Heath said: “If the referee does his job today we win the game.

“There were some big decisions. One in the first half (saw) Richard Peniket virtually rugby-tackled in the box.

“Then the offside goal was just beyond belief. Jordan Sinnott crossed the ball, it came off their man and he (the referee) gives offside.

“l don’t want to be a paranoid manager, but we’re getting decisions against us because we’re Alfreton — we’re not fashionable at times.

“l don’t think we get anything during the games.

“l think we pick up more yellow cards than anybody because we’re Alfreton.

“We don’t get the decisions because of what we are. l don’t see any of that changing.

“It was a great game, with Blyth playing their part, but there were too many big decisions that were just wrong.”

The Reds deserved their 33rd minute lead after taking the game to the hosts, who were on an unbeaten 11-match run, despite a bare squad of 16 players being available through mounting injury problems.

A careless clearance from keeper Peter Jameson went straight to Curtis Bateson, who perhaps should have shot first time with the goal at his mercy, but he teed up Sinnott for a shot that flew behind off a defender.

From Sinnott’s ensuing corner Reece Styche headed on to the far post where Tom Allan made sure from close range.

The Reds only held the’ advantage for four minutes before veteran midfielder Robbie Dale scored directly from a free-kick awarded against keeper Sam Ramsbottom just outside the area.

Overall this was arguably the Reds’ best performance of the season, attacking whenever they could whilst restricting the hosts with a degree of comfort.