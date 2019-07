It secured a first win of pre-season for the Reds.

Alfreton Town 2 Walsall 1. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Alfreton Town 2 Walsall 1. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Alfreton Town 2 Walsall 1. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Alfreton Town 2 Walsall 1. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more