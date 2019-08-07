Alfreton secure first point with 1-1 draw against Boston United.

Alfreton Town were happy to settle for a point by the end of their 1-1 draw with Boston United on Tuesday night at the lmpact Arena.

By the time Amari Morgan-Smith put the Reds ahead on 37 minutes from the penalty spot, after being brought down himself by Andi Thanoj, the hosts looked to have taken a firm grip on proceedings.

However, a blunder by Jack Atkinson 17 minutes into the second-half left Jake Wright with an empty net to shoot into after the young keeper had failed to clear a huge punt upfield by his opposite number Peter Crook, and that proved to be the catalyst for Boston to dominate the remainder of the game.

Atkinson though had already made crucial saves from both Wright and Jay Rollins, whilst Crook kept United in the game with point-blank saves from both Morgan-Smith and Dominic Smith either side of the interval, Alfreton defending manfully at the end to preserve parity.

Manager Billy Heath was upbeat about the result.

He said: “l think we should have had three points - we’ve had four gilt-edged chances and to only get the penalty is disappointing.

“On the flip side they put us under a lot of pressure without really creating a lot of chances.

“Their keeper’s made two unbelievable saves and he’s kept them in it. The one just before half-time, if that goes in you’re looking 2-0 - have they got two goals in them? I don’t think they have.

“But the players have been magnificent again in terms of their workrate and desire, I can’t fault them, but we’ve got one point out of two games and we could have had six."