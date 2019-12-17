Alfreton land young Forest starlet on loan

Alfreton Town boss Billy Heath has been busy in the transfer market this week ahead of Saturday's visit of Kettering Town.

With last Saturday home cash with Gloucester City postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, all the interest was off the field as Heath swooped for classy Nottingham Forest defender Danny Preston on loan.

The Reds were also paid an undisclosed fee as striker Dec Bacon joined Gainsborough Trinity while also allowing defender Jake Bennet to join Coalville Town.

Heath was delighted to gain the services of current Forest U23 captain Preston on a month's loan.

Predominantly a left back, Preston has featured heavily for Chris Cohen's Forest U23s this season and Heath said: “We've been aware of Danny for a long time and we have watched him whilst he's played for Forest U23s.

“He is a solid left back with bags of quality and he has an excellent physical side to him so he will adapt well to the National League North.

“Forest rate him highly and we hope he will make a good impact for us, we look forward to working with him.

“Danny comes straight into the squad and is available for Saturday.”

On the other two, he added: “Dec is going to a great club and I'm sure he will do well at that level.

“His game time has been limited and he wants to play football, this move is best for both parties.

“Jake came out of the league with Chesterfield and we were impressed with him when he came to us.

“However, he was another player who needed more game time than we could give him.”