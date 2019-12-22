Alfreton boss Billy Heath laments lack of confidence and fitness

Alfreton boss Billy Heath cited a lack of fitness and confidence after seeing his side slip to their fifth straight home defeat on Saturday.

The 2-0 loss to Kettering Town came thanks to a brace from Tre Mitford in what was Alfreton’s first game in a fortnight.

And Heath was disappointed with the outcome.

He said: “"We've had too many players missing through injury for the past six weeks and now we're getting players back that are not fully fit.

“For 28 minutes today we totally dominated the game, then we give another cheap goal away and as long as we keep giving cheap goals away we're going to have problems.

“Again with the second goal we're doing all the pushing, all the forcing, and then we just get caught with another dreadful decision and next minute it's 2-0. Their keeper's made two fantastic saves to keep the scoreline as it is.

"At the minute the confidence is low but we've told the players they've got to show some real character now. We've got some big games coming up in a busy period and we need some points on the board. We've got to roll our sleeves up now and find a result, but first of all we've got to find a clean sheet."

Alfreton made three new additions to their squad prior to the game with Kettering.

Winger Jude Oyibo has signed from Buxton having made 49 appearances for the NPL side since joining in March 2018, scoring eight goals.

Goalkeeper Jordan Wright has signed on loan from Nottingham Forest for one month. Wright, a regular in the Forest U23 side, previously played for Alfreton on loan in 2017.

Midfielder Michael Freiter, 23, has also signed for Alfreton having relocated from Kent, where he came through the youth ranks at Gillingham before featuring for East Thurrock United and most recently Faversham Town of the Bostik League South East Division.

Heath said of his new signings: “Jude is such an exciting prospect, he’s very quick, very direct and can play on both wings. Jordan is a big lad and an imposing goalie between the sticks, while Michael has really impressed us and is a competent footballer. He is very versatile and brings excellent quality to us, he manipulates the football very well.”