Ex-England all-rounder Dominic Cork takes on T20 head coach role at Derbyshire County Cricket Club

Dominic Cork has been installed as Twenty20 head coach at Derbyshire for this summer’s Vitality Blast.

Cork has been part of Derbyshire’s limited-overs setup for the last two years as Specialist Twenty20 Bowling Coach and will take over from John Wright, who remains an advisor to the club.

The former England man helped guide Derbyshire to a first home quarter-final in the format in 2017 during a record-breaking campaign as the Falcons finished second in the North Group.

Cork, who took 1,444 wickets across a 21-year-career, was part of Derbyshire’s 1993 Benson & Hedges Cup winning side and also captained Hampshire to Twenty20 victory in 2010.

He will work closely with Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, Assistant & Bowling Coach, Steve Kirby, and Head of Development, Mal Loye, with the sole focus of progressing in the Vitality Blast in 2019.

Chief Executive, Ryan Duckett, said: “Dominic is a Derbyshire great and a proven winner with a great track record as a player.

“He has impressed as Specialist Twenty20 Bowling Coach and was part of the coaching setup as the club reached its first Twenty20 quarter-final since 2005.

“It’s an exciting time for Derbyshire and I’m looking forward to Dominic, alongside Dave [Houghton], Steve [Kirby] and Mal [Loye], taking the squad forward in the Vitality Blast.”

Cork added: “The opportunity was too good to miss and I’m delighted to be back with Derbyshire.

“The club is dear to my heart – it’s where I started my career – and I’ve been grateful to work alongside John Wright in the last two years as the team has progressed.

“We’ve got players here who can win Twenty20 games and we’ve already upset the odds on a number of occasions.

“We’ll continue to work as hard as we can hopefully take the club one step further to Finals Day.”