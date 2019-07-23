Double delight for Ryde

Jacksdale’s Kyle Ryde continued his superb season in the British Supersport GP2 series with two more victories in his class at Snetterton last weekend.

Ryde has now won 11 out of 12 races in the GP2 class, whilst continuing to impress in the overall standings too.

On Saturday, qualifying saw Ryde battle it out for overall pole before eventually settling for fourth on the grid.

The sprint race saw the more powerful bikes of Jack Kennedy, Brad Jones and Alistair Seeley prove too much for Ryde’s GP2 machine and they started to open up a significant lead over Kyle in fourth place, where the Notts rider would remain for the remainder of the race to be first GP2 bike home.

The following day, with Ryde having been second quickest in practice, the feature race was almost a re-run of the previous day’s sprint race, with all the same faces at the front of the pack, including Ryde’s.

The saying ‘only a fool breaks the three second rule’ could have applied to the front runners in this race, because as the race developed the leading four bikes for a time were pretty much separated by around three seconds each, so not too much attacking was possible and out braking was required in order to balance and change the leading pack.

With the race being set at this pace, Kennedy crossed the line first in front of his team mate Jones, with Seeley and Ryde third and fourth respectively.

Again Ryde was the first GP2machine across the finishing line with Mason Law coming second and Tom Strudwick third.

The victory now takes Ryde’s tally of wins in the GP2 class to 11 out of 12 starts.

Ryde’s next outing is to the Hampshire circuit of Thruxton from August 2-4.

Above: Kyle Ryde leads the pack into a corner at Snetterton last weekend. Photo courtesy of Double Red Photography.