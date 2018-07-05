Derbyshire strengthen ahead of Vitality Blast T20 opener

Derbyshire has signed all-rounders Anuj Dal and Matt McKiernan for this summer’s Vitality Blast, which begins on Friday night at The 3aaa County Ground.

The young pair have both impressed with the Derbyshire Second XI this summer and will be available for the entire Vitality Blast campaign.

Dal, who has previous experience with Nottinghamshire, has scored 268 runs in Second XI Twenty20 cricket for Derbyshire this season at an average of 53 with a top-score of 62 not out.

He also offers accurate medium-pace bowling and has claimed best figures of 5-11 in this summer’s Second XI Twenty20 competition, against Nottinghamshire at The 3aaa County Ground.

Leg-spin bowler McKiernan has taken 10 wickets in six Second XI Twenty20 matches this campaign and with an economy rate of less than six runs per over.

He also offers lower-order runs and in a recent Second XI Championship match versus Durham, he scored 85 and 58 not out and claimed one wicket.

Specialist Twenty20 Coach, John Wright said: “I’ve seen quite a bit of both Anuj and Matt since arriving back in Derbyshire and I’ve been impressed with both.

“They’re talented young guys who will provide us with plenty of options. They will now have an opportunity to go out and show everyone what they can do.”