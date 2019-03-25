Derbyshire sign Scottish spinner Mark Watt for new season

Derbyshire have signed Scotland left-arm spinner Mark Watt on a six-month deal for the 2019 season.

The 22-year-old will be available for all formats this summer, subject to international commitments.

Watt has played in more than 50 matches for Scotland, taking more than 50 wickets since his international debut in 2015.

The spinner has taken 29 T20 international wickets at an average of 22.79, with best figures of 5-27 and an economy rate of 7.42.

He also has 22 wickets in 18 one-day international matches, including 3-55 against England in 2018 when Scotland ran out six-run winners in Edinburgh.

Watt’s international performances earned him an opportunity with Lancashire in 2018, and he made four T20 Vitality Blast appearances as the county reached finals day.

The slow left-arm bowler now joins up with Derbyshire ahead of the season opener against Durham at The Pattonair County Ground, starting on Friday, April 5.

The club’s head of cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “It’s great to have Mark here. He’s a clever bowler who bowls tightly and has excellent white-ball skills.

“He’s still young but has plenty of international experience already and I’m pleased to get another talented cricketer on board and continue our relationship with Cricket Scotland.

“He adds another spin option for us now, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he can help the team during this season.”