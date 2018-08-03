Derbyshire Falcons extend stay of Wahab Riaz

Derbyshire have extended overseas fast bowler Wahab Riaz’s stay at the club and he will now be available for 12 Vitality Blast group matches.

The Pakistan international had initially signed for 10 fixtures, but will now remain at the club for two additional matches.

The fast bowler’s last match will now be against Worcestershire Rapids on Thursday 9 August before leaving to join Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.

Twenty20 Captain, Gary Wilson said: “We want to keep continuity within the squad and with an important week ahead, we’re delighted that Wahab will be extending his spell with us.

“Wahab is enjoying his cricket and was keen to stay, and it’s great news that he will be here for two more games as we look to seal a quarter-final spot.

“We’re grateful to Barbados Tridents for allowing Wahab to remain at the club for the additional matches.”

Riaz will be feature in two more home games during this stay at the Club, starting with the fixture against Birmingham Bears tonight.

Supporters can save £4 by purchasing their matchday tickets in advance, while further savings are available for group bookings of 10 or more.