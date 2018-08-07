Derbyshire Falcons boost squad ahead of crucial T20 wwek

Derbyshire has signed New Zealand international batsman Henry Nicholls for the final two Vitality Blast group matches.

The powerful middle-order batsman will replace Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz as overseas player for the last two group games this summer and any potential quarter-final fixture, should the Falcons qualify.

Twenty20 captain, Gary Wilson said: “With qualification potentially going down to the final game, it was important that we secured an overseas replacement for Wahab.

“While Henry is not a like-for-like, he provides us with a powerful batting option and international experience. This could be key as we try and close out some high-pressure games.

“He has an impressive white-ball record and we look forward to welcoming him to Derbyshire.”

Nicholls added: “It’s an important week for the club as they attempt to lock-down a quarter-final place.

“Wahab has done an unbelievable job as overseas, and I’m excited to now be joining Derbyshire and fellow Black Cap Lockie Ferguson as we look to get over the line.”

In the Test series against England in March, he top scored with an unbeaten 145 – his second Test hundred – as New Zealand claimed an innings victory at Christchurch.

In total, he has featured in 38 Twenty20 fixtures, scoring 875 runs with a strike rate of 126 and a top-score of 67 not out.

He also has experience in the Big Bash League representing Sydney Thunder in 2016.