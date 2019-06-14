Derbyshire CCC reveal this year’s Chesterfield Festival of Cricket sponsors

Derbyshire County Cricket Club has revealed this year’s sponsors of the Chesterfield Festival of Cricket.

Law firm BRM Solicitors, who have an office in the town as well as Sheffield, will sponsor the July festival at Queen’s Park and take on the naming rights after being involved in the event since 2013.

The festival will start on Sunday 14th July and see Derbyshire play Northamptonshire in four-day first-class cricket before Saturday 20th July’s T20 showdown between the Falcons and Yorkshire Vikings.

Derbyshire CCC’s commercial manager Jimmy Drew said: “It’s great to extend our relationship with BRM Solicitors after they have been involved in the festival for a number of seasons.

“We’ve had some exciting matches across both formats in recent years, including a memorable Vitality Blast win last summer, and we hope to see more of the same in 2019.

“The festival is very well supported – less than 30 per cent of tickets remain for the Yorkshire fixture – and by taking on the headline sponsorship, BRM Solicitors’ name and branding will be highly visible across Chesterfield this July.”

Rob Woodhead, executive director at BRM Solicitors, added: “BRM is delighted to continue its support of the Chesterfield Festival of Cricket.

“Queen’s Park is recognised as one of the best venues to watch cricket in the world and the Derbyshire/Yorkshire T20 Blast, on Saturday 20th July, is the jewel in the festival’s crown.

“From BRM’s perspective the opening of our Sheffield office, at Steel City House in 2018, brings added ‘spice’ to the Derbyshire/Yorkshire fixture. When the possibility of becoming the headline sponsor of the festival arose, it was too good an opportunity to miss!”

Tickets for both fixtures in this summer’s BRM Solicitors Chesterfield Festival of Cricket are on sale now at derbyshireccc.com, or by calling 01332 388 101.