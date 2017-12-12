Derbyshire all-rounder Reece shines in Bangladesh T20 League

All-rounder Luis Reece is hoping to give Derbyshire the full benefits of his stint in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The powerful hitter, who crashed 433 runs in the NatWest Twenty20 Blast last summer, was picked up by Chittagong Vikings for the fifth edition of the prestigious tournament.

He took seven wickets at an average of 21 and turned in a man-of-the-match performance in his final game, firing an unbeaten 80. Reece played alongside some of the biggest names in the sport and tested his skills, as well as identifying areas he wants to work on over the winter. Now he is hoping the valuable experience will be reflected in his form in county cricket next season.

The 27-year-old Reece said: “The BPL tests you as both a cricketer and a person. You see some of the best in the world going about their business, so you always want to tap into their knowledge. It can only help.

“I learned a good understanding of my game and found out where I’m at compared to everyone else. It was brilliant and something I was very surprised and fortunate to be able to do. To play with and against some of the best cricketers in the world was very satisfying. I hope it’s a stepping stone for bigger things to come.”