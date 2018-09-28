Dal ready for hard winter’s work after signing Derbyshire deal

Anuj Dal has signed a one-year deal to keep him at Derbyshire for the 2019 season.

The 22-year-old impressed in the Second XI in 2018, before going on to make his Twenty20 and first-class debuts for the club.

The all-rounder featured in nine Vitality Blast matches scoring 95 runs and with a top-score of 35 off 26 balls against Worcestershire Rapids. He also appeared in three first-class matches after making his debut at Hove in August.

In total, he scored 574 runs for the Second XI, including 352 in the Twenty20 competition at an average of 58.66 and a top score of 66.

Cricket advisory director Colin Tunnicliffe said: “Anuj has impressed since making his first-team debut back in July, both on the field but also with his work ethic off it.

“He is committed and determined, and that is what we want to see – young players coming through from the Second XI and into the first team.”

Dal added: “I’m delighted to sign a professional deal to cap what’s been a great summer for me.

“To make my first-class debut was a dream come true. It’s now about putting in the hard work over the winter, hopefully keep on improving and be ready to hit the ground running next summer.”