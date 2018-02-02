Cotton leaves Derbyshire

Ben Cotton has left Derbyshire by mutual consent.

Cotton, who is in the final year of his contract, has been released from his current deal and leaves the club with immediate effect.

Cotton signed his first professional contract with Derbyshire in 2014, featuring in 20 first-class fixtures for the club and taking 37 wickets.

He also appeared in 29 one-day matches and 18 Twenty20 games for the county, taking 32 and 20 wickets respectively.

Cricket advisory director Kim Barnett said: “Ben has shown that at his best he can take wickets and he has done this on a number of occasions, especially in limited-overs matches for Derbyshire.

“But with opportunities likely to be limited this year, we felt that it would be best for both parties that Ben should be able to pursue his career elsewhere. We wish him good luck for the future.”