Centurion leads march in successful run-chase

Alfeton 1sts closed the gap on the leaders with success in a thrilling run-chase.

The home side had been set an imposing target of 290 to win from their 50 overs by visitors Alrewas 1sts.

But Alfreton responded well, losing just three wickets in reply, claiming victory and maximum points in the 48th over.

The run-chase was led by a terrific third-wicket stand of 203.

Tom New and Ryan Bramwell came together with the score on 33 for two after the loss of both openers.

Muhammed Rameez was first to go for a rapid 15 off 10 balls, and Jonathan Wolley went for 10.

But then New and Bramwell took over.

New struck 15 fours in his 119-ball innings before he was caught for 98, just two runs short of a century.

Bramwell did pass three figures, however, striking 14 fours in his 110-ball knock.

Bramwell was there at thend, finishing unbeaten on 101.

He added 56 for the fourth wicket in an unbroken partnership with captain Jake Simpson, who scored his 34 at faster than a run a ball, smashing three fours and a six in his 28-ball innings.

Alfreton were also helped by 34 extras.

The win and 27 points left them third with 211 points, closing the gap on leaders Dunstall to just nine points.

Dunstall were held to a winning draw by visitors Lullington Park and so took only 18 points.

The leaders scored 231 for nine and Lullington replied with 163 for six.

Second-placed Clifton also won to stay eight points ahead of Alfreton, beating Duffield by five wickets as they chased down the visitors’ score of 231 all out.

Alfreton had struggled for wickets at the start of their match as the Alrewas openers set the platform for a good score.

Captain James Burton and wicketkeeper Gareth Woolley scored 84 and 78 respectively, both hitting a six, as they piled up 187 for the first wicket.

The breakthrough came from Jack Robbins, the sixth bowler captain Simpson had turned to try to prise out the openers.

Robbins quickly took three more wickets and finished with six for 77.

From 223 for four, however, the visitors fought back with a 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

That was broken by Robbins and James Aldis picked up two late wickets to finish with two for 65 as Alrewas closed on 289 for eight.