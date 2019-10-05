British GP2 champion Kyle Ryde joins Suzuki for final rounds of Superbike Championship

Jacksdale’s recently-crowned British GP2 Champion, Kyle Ryde , is to finish his season in Superbikes.

Ryde will join the Buildbase Suzuki team for the final two rounds of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

He will partner this year’s champion, Richard Cooper, in the National Superstock 1000 Championship aboard a GSX-R1000.

Ryde said: “I’m hoping to learn a lot over the two weekends.”

Ryde clinched this year’s GP2 title at Oulton Park — at the same round as Cooper secured his championship.

It led to a test at the Buildbase Suzuki team’s Mallory Park HQ and an entry into the final two rounds of the season in the highly-competitive stock-based class.

Ryde added: “I had a chat with Steve [Hicken – team manager] after Oulton as I was keen to have a run-out in the Superstock races at the final rounds.

“I was talking to them about running a Suzuki but would have run it under my own banner. However, he suggested I join them for Donington and Brands, which is good for me and I’m grateful for the chance.

“I’ve not done a great deal on a big bike — I did a few rounds of superbike, but that’s my only experience and that was a bit of a baptism of fire.

“I’m hoping to learn a lot over the two weekends and I’ve got the best rider as a teammate, so hopefully he can tow me round a bit.

“If we can come away with a top five or two I’ll be over the moon for my first go.”