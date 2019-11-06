Australia paceman Sean Abbott’s ‘versatility will be key’ for Derbyshire in 2020, says Dave Houghton

Derbyshire have signed Australia paceman Sean Abbott for the first half of the 2020 season.

Abbott, 27, will be available for up to ten Specsavers County Championship matches, as well as the Vitality Blast group stage, subject to final approvals.

Since making his first-class debut for New South Wales in 2011, the Australia quick has claimed 137 wickets in 50 red-ball matches at an average of 33.10.

Abbott claimed 37 wickets in the 2018-19 Sheffield Shield at an average 22.29, including six in the final against eventual winners, Victoria.

In Twenty20 cricket, Abbott has taken 91 wickets in 79 matches across the Big Bash League, for Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, and the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Abbott was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2018-19 BBL, claiming 22 dismissals at an average of 20.13, while he also finished as runner-up in 2014-15.

For Australia, Abbott has featured in three Twenty20 matches and one ODI, claiming a wicket in both formats.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “We were keen to strengthen our bowling attack and Sean will do just that.

“He is an international bowler and has a good record across all formats, and that kind of versatility will be key for us next season.”

Abbott added: “I’m really excited to join Derbyshire and have the chance to play some good county cricket with them.

“It’s a good mix in the squad and I want to lead from the front and hopefully help the younger lads in their development at the same time, whilst having team success along the way.”