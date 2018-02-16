All-rounder Santner signs for Derbyshire

New Zealand bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner has signed for Derbyshire as overseas player for the second half of the 2018 season.

The 26-year-old, who is currently the world’s number one Twenty20 bowler, is due to be available for the entire Vitality Blast competition and the final seven Specsavers County Championship matches.

Cricket advisor Kim Barnett said: “He has been producing some of the best cricket of his career across all forms for New Zealand over the last few months, and is now recognised as the world’s number one T20 bowler.”

Santner added: “I’m looking forward to joining Derbyshire. It’s an ambitious Club who want to continue to progress and I hope I can play my part.”