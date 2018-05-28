Alfreton play second fiddle to fellow promotion-chasers

Promotion hopefuls Alfreton had to play second fiddle to fellow high-fliers Dunstall in the First Division of the Derbyshire County League on Saturday.

Alfreton’s bowlers were given the runaround as the home side amassed a total of 259-5 in their allotted 50 overs. And after a shaky start in reply, the visitors were content to bat out for a losing draw, finishing on 162-6.

Most of Dunstall’s frontline batsmen were in the runs, most notably captain Scott Chilman, who hit an unbeaten 83, including seven boundaries, off 93 balls.

Chilman went in at number three after a fine opening stand of 67 between James Benstead (57, four fours) and Luke Harvey (39, six fours) which set the tone for the hosts’ dominance.

Benstead and Chilman added 90 for the second wicket and after a burst of success for bowlers James Aldis (3-63 in 11 overs) and Elliot Savidge (2-67 in 14 overs), Alfreton were put through the wringer again by a fifth-wicket partnership of 64 between Chilman and an aggressive Daniel Welch (45, three sixes and three fours).

Dan Featherstone was the bowling thorn in Alfreton’s side, removing four of their first six batsmen cheaply for figures of 4-35 from 13 overs.

Opener Tom New held them together with 51 (six fours), but they were never in a position to win and from 124-6, they can be relieved that Ryan Bramwell (35no) and Kieran Platford (22no) were able to stave off defeat.