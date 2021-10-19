Supporting children to change the world

This demonstrated a clear desire from Government to hear directly from the very people whose lives and futures will be most affected by the climate change and provided reassurance to these young people that they are, indeed, being listened to

This isn’t about pandering to children and pretending that all their views and opinions will change the world.

It’s about the acknowledgement that a child’s concerns and anxieties are valid; giving them the confidence to fight for what they believe as the next generation to be inheriting our world.