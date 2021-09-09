McDonald’s to launch new vegan burger ‘McPlant’ in the UK from next month

McDonald’s has at last launched its very first plant-based burger, with those who don’t eat meat eagerly awaiting its addition to the fast-food chain’s menu (Photo: McDonald's/PA)

Named the McPlant, the burger has been developed in partnership with vegan brand Beyond Meat and features a Beyond Meat patty with ketchup, mustard, vegan special sauce, onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and vegan cheese on a vegan sesame-seed bun.

The burger will be cooked on a separate grill and dedicated utensils will be used to cook and serve it. The burger has also been certified vegan by the country’s Vegetarian Society.

When will the vegan burger launch?

The McPlant - which costs £3.49 - will launch in 10 select McDonald’s locations in Coventry on 29 September before expanding to more than 250 locations on 13 October.

The chain then aims to roll the McPlant out across the UK next year.

McDonald’s signed a three-year partnership with Beyond Meat to co-develop the fast-food chain’s McPlant platform earlier this year.

This partnership is expected to result in the launch of various plant-based options globally.

The Beyond Meat partnership has already resulted in a limited launch of a McPlant burger in European markets, including the test locations in Sweden and Denmark.

The McPlant most recently became available in Austria.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief marketing officer, Michelle Graham-Clare, said: “We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland.

“As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.

“We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.