A larger-than-life mural of England’s favourite football heroes, Jordan Pickford, Luke Shaw and Raheem Sterling has appeared in London

The artwork of three of England’s Euros stars features more than 55 colours and took a whopping 73 hours and 45 minutes to complete.

Unveiled near Spurs’ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to celebrate the new Premier League season, the players topped a poll of 2,000 football fans to be named their favourite players from England’s EURO 2020 exploits.

Raheem Sterling took the top spot, followed by Luke Shaw and Jordan Pickford.

Manchester City’s new star, Jack Grealish, came in fourth, with England’s hardy central midfield duo, West Ham’s Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United, also making the top 10.

Artist Jody Thoms works on Sky HDR Art mural on Tottenham High road in London the art work is to celebrate Sky’s Q Ultra HD and features some of the nation’s favourite Premier league players.

Football at home

The research from Sky Q also found that watching a game on TV at home is more popular than watching at the pub.

And more than two thirds believe the standard of the game at the top level is the best it has ever been.

Nearly half (45 per cent) of British football fans love the game so much, they ‘don’t know what they would do’ without it.

And a fifth of fans can’t get enough of it, watching more than 10 games a month.

Although there is a loyal cohort of fans (18 per cent) who will only tune in to watch their beloved team play.

The research and mural were commissioned by Sky Q to launch its coverage of the Premier League in Ultra HDR for the first time.

Bristolian street artist, Jody Thomas, who created the mural, said: “This Summer we saw how football has the fantastic power to bring people together – sharing each other’s passion for the sport is really special.

“Seeing the fans get up close and personal with the nation’s favourite players, through my latest mural for Sky Q has been amazing.”

Most charismatic players

The research, via OnePoll, also revealed the most charismatic players to have EVER kicked a ball in the top flight – with mercurial Frenchman Eric Cantona topping the list.

Paul Gascoigne placed second on the list, with recently retired striker Peter Crouch placing third.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Alan Shearer and Roy Keane also appeared in the top 10.

That wasn’t the only accolade heading Portugal star Ronaldo’s way – as he was named top of a list of the best EVER Premier League players.

He beat Thierry Henry into second place, followed by Alan Shearer, David Beckham and Eric Cantona.

Coverage of the Premier League starts this Friday with Arsenal away at Brentford, and Fraser Stirling, from Sky, said: “From a lifelike mural of the league’s best players in the streets of Tottenham, to broadcasting the Premier League live in HDR on Sky Q, we're bringing you even closer to the action.”

TOP 10 FANS’ FAVOURITE ENGLAND PLAYERS FROM EURO 2020

1. Raheem Sterling

2. Luke Shaw

3. Jordan Pickford

4. Jack Grealish

5. Harry Maguire

6. Harry Kane

7. Bukayo Saka

8. Kalvin Phillips

9. Declan Rice

10. Marcus Rashford

TOP 10 PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS OF ALL TIME

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Thierry Henry

3. Alan Shearer

4. David Beckham

5. Eric Cantona

6. Peter Schmeichel

7. Steven Gerrard

8. Kevin de Bruyne

9. Ryan Giggs

10. Wayne Rooney

TOP 10 MOST CHARISMATIC AND INTERESTING PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYERS AND MANAGERS OF ALL TIME

1. Eric Cantona

2. Harry Redknapp

3. Paul Gascoigne

4. Alex Ferguson

5. Peter Crouch

6. David Beckham

7. Jurgen Klopp

8. Thierry Henry

9. Cristiano Ronaldo