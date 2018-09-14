Slimming - Too Americanised

I always look forward to my Ripley and Heanor dropping through my letterbox on Thursday morning especially now it has the Derbyshire Times in it.

Todays tells of how Miss Kirsty Bent lost a lot of weight and dropped from a size 26 to a size 12! Well done, Kirsty and you look beautiful.

However, why did the Ripley and Heanor have to give her weight loss in the almost meaningless sum of 122 pounds? Is this yet another weird American habit we are following? It is an amazing eight stone 10lb - almost nine stone!

I know there is 14lb to every stone but I had to work out how much this remarkable young woman had lost before it meant anything. Please keep it in English.

Granville V Stone

By email

