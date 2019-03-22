Shocking increase in council tax

After my Swanwick Parish Council tax went up by 5.7% (Band D) last year, I waited in anticipation to see what the increase would be this year.

I received notice last week and was shocked to see an increase of 8.9%!

Can there be any justification for this increase when the parish council have had a good healthy surplus in their funds for years and some residents are struggling to pay their bills?

What a lot of residents don’t realise is that we do not have to have parish councils – Riddings manages perfectly well without one.

I am now paying £92 more than a Riddings’ resident and the only visible differences are well dressings and Christmas lights!

Anon

Name and address supplied

