LETTER: Tax hike to rebuild council’s reserves

Ripley Town Council is now beginning a consultation on its proposed budget for 2018/19.

It will be an unusual year for the council’s expenditure as it will be paying its agreed share of the new recreation facility in Nottingham Road.

The town council has been working with local sports clubs, Amber Valley Borough Council, the English Cricket Board and Sport England on the plans to develop the Nottingham Road sports ground.

During 2018/19 Ripley Town Council will pay up to £200,000 from reserves as its share of the cost of the development, removing the need to borrow any money.

To start re-building these reserves the council is recommending an increase in the annual precept of ten pence per week for a band D property.

A council spokesman said: “The Nottingham Road facilities are another step towards the town council’s vision for the township which we updated last year.”

The full draft budget can be seen on the town council’s website. If anyone has any comments to make please send them to Ripley Town Council, Town Hall, Market Place, Ripley, DE55 7NX. Or email to townclerk@ripleytowncouncil.gov.uk. Please type ‘consultation’ in the subject area of the email. All comments must be received by January 5, 2018.

Steve Freeborn

Leader of the council

