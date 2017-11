I am appealing for used postage stamps which help me raise funds which I then donate to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Recycling used postage stamps is such an easy way to raise money for the charity and I am always in need of all types of postage stamps, including British, foreign and Christmas stamps. Please send to: Myrna Chave, PO Box 91, Virginia Water, Surrey, GU25 9AR.

Myrna Chave

By email