Your pictures of the Lancaster bomber in Derbyshire

A Lancaster bomber graced the skies of Derbyshire over the weekend.

The iconic aircraft flew over Chesterfield as part of the Chesterfield Canal Festival and over Tideswell as part of Tideswell Wakes on Saturday.

More than 7,300 Lancaster bombers were built during Second World War but most were scrapped in the years after 1945.

There are now only two airworthy Lancaster bombers in the world.

These photos of the aircraft flying over the county were all shared with us by our readers.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to send in their pictures.